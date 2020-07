Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on this perfect rental in Tollgate Crossing! Great location in desirable Cherry Creek School District, minutes away from Southlands Mall with tons of dining and shopping choices! Easy access to E-470 and I-70. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Clean and well maintained with stainless steel appliances. Newer roof and gutters, 2 car detached garage and covered porch. Pet Friendly! set a showing https://showmojo.com/l/0bb3c340de