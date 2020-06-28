All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
2399 S Tucson St
2399 S Tucson St

2399 South Tucson Way
Aurora
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

2399 South Tucson Way, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Home + INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES. Three story home with private deck and side-yard! Sizable great room with 9' ceilings, open railing, and study niche with overlook. Modern kitchen with tall 42" White cabinets, Beautiful upgraded Quartz counter-tops, stainless Whirlpool appliance package with gas range, center island with pendant lighting, wide-plank laminate wood floors, and under cabinet lighting. Large master suite with upgraded bathroom and walk-in closet. Contemporary architecture with stone exterior, large foyer entry with laundry room. and mud room, private fenced-in side yard and many oversize windows for lots of natural light. Low maintenance detached condo, Cherry Creek Schools, Heather Ridge Golf Course, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Shopping/Dining and Light Rail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2399 S Tucson St have any available units?
2399 S Tucson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2399 S Tucson St have?
Some of 2399 S Tucson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2399 S Tucson St currently offering any rent specials?
2399 S Tucson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2399 S Tucson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2399 S Tucson St is pet friendly.
Does 2399 S Tucson St offer parking?
Yes, 2399 S Tucson St offers parking.
Does 2399 S Tucson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2399 S Tucson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2399 S Tucson St have a pool?
No, 2399 S Tucson St does not have a pool.
Does 2399 S Tucson St have accessible units?
No, 2399 S Tucson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2399 S Tucson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2399 S Tucson St has units with dishwashers.
