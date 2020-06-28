2399 S Tucson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New Home + INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES. Three story home with private deck and side-yard! Sizable great room with 9' ceilings, open railing, and study niche with overlook. Modern kitchen with tall 42" White cabinets, Beautiful upgraded Quartz counter-tops, stainless Whirlpool appliance package with gas range, center island with pendant lighting, wide-plank laminate wood floors, and under cabinet lighting. Large master suite with upgraded bathroom and walk-in closet. Contemporary architecture with stone exterior, large foyer entry with laundry room. and mud room, private fenced-in side yard and many oversize windows for lots of natural light. Low maintenance detached condo, Cherry Creek Schools, Heather Ridge Golf Course, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Shopping/Dining and Light Rail!