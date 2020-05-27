All apartments in Aurora
23933 E Roxbury Place
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

23933 E Roxbury Place

23933 E Roxbury Pl · No Longer Available
Location

23933 E Roxbury Pl, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home at Tallyn's Reach - Carefree Living with Main Floor Master - Carefree Living in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3194sf, 2 car garage, beautiful ranch style home at Talyn's Reach. All outside lawn maintenance and snow removal is paid for by Owner-Paid HOA fees. This home is like new, built in 2018, with many upgraded features, such as Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Open Floor Plan and Main Floor Master Suite, and fully Finished Basement. The home has Privacy and Cul de Sac Location. Front Deck with dramatic Mountain views and a very quiet and spacious back deck that backs to open space. Community Amenities include Outdoor Pool, Clubhouse and Tennis Courts.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5019276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23933 E Roxbury Place have any available units?
23933 E Roxbury Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 23933 E Roxbury Place have?
Some of 23933 E Roxbury Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23933 E Roxbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
23933 E Roxbury Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23933 E Roxbury Place pet-friendly?
No, 23933 E Roxbury Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 23933 E Roxbury Place offer parking?
Yes, 23933 E Roxbury Place offers parking.
Does 23933 E Roxbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23933 E Roxbury Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23933 E Roxbury Place have a pool?
Yes, 23933 E Roxbury Place has a pool.
Does 23933 E Roxbury Place have accessible units?
No, 23933 E Roxbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23933 E Roxbury Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 23933 E Roxbury Place does not have units with dishwashers.
