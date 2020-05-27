23933 E Roxbury Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Ranch-Style Home at Tallyn's Reach - Carefree Living with Main Floor Master - Carefree Living in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3194sf, 2 car garage, beautiful ranch style home at Talyn's Reach. All outside lawn maintenance and snow removal is paid for by Owner-Paid HOA fees. This home is like new, built in 2018, with many upgraded features, such as Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Open Floor Plan and Main Floor Master Suite, and fully Finished Basement. The home has Privacy and Cul de Sac Location. Front Deck with dramatic Mountain views and a very quiet and spacious back deck that backs to open space. Community Amenities include Outdoor Pool, Clubhouse and Tennis Courts.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5019276)