All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 23551 E. Jamison Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
23551 E. Jamison Place
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

23551 E. Jamison Place

23551 East Jamison Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23551 East Jamison Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Executive Short or Long Term 2 Bed Home in Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Course Community - Spectacular 2 bed / 2 bath home in Heritage Eagle Bend Golf and Gated Community (Over 45 Age Requirement).

Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this executive level home. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, new carpet, covered patio, attached 2 car garage.

Home comes with all the incredible amenities of Heritage Eagle Bend including 2community swimming pools (indoor and outdoor), bocce ball, Golf ($ to play), exclusive Club House, Fitness center, tennis courts and pickle ball courts!

6 months or greater lease term considered. Owner open to furnished or unfurnished.
NO SMOKING NO MARIJUANA

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5002026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23551 E. Jamison Place have any available units?
23551 E. Jamison Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 23551 E. Jamison Place have?
Some of 23551 E. Jamison Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23551 E. Jamison Place currently offering any rent specials?
23551 E. Jamison Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23551 E. Jamison Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 23551 E. Jamison Place is pet friendly.
Does 23551 E. Jamison Place offer parking?
Yes, 23551 E. Jamison Place offers parking.
Does 23551 E. Jamison Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23551 E. Jamison Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23551 E. Jamison Place have a pool?
Yes, 23551 E. Jamison Place has a pool.
Does 23551 E. Jamison Place have accessible units?
No, 23551 E. Jamison Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23551 E. Jamison Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 23551 E. Jamison Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College