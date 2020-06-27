23551 E. Jamison Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Executive Short or Long Term 2 Bed Home in Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Course Community - Spectacular 2 bed / 2 bath home in Heritage Eagle Bend Golf and Gated Community (Over 45 Age Requirement).



Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this executive level home. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, new carpet, covered patio, attached 2 car garage.



Home comes with all the incredible amenities of Heritage Eagle Bend including 2community swimming pools (indoor and outdoor), bocce ball, Golf ($ to play), exclusive Club House, Fitness center, tennis courts and pickle ball courts!



6 months or greater lease term considered. Owner open to furnished or unfurnished.

NO SMOKING NO MARIJUANA



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5002026)