232 Quari Street Available 08/10/19 $1,850 - Beautiful Townhome in Aurora for Rent! - This amazing 3 bed 2.5 bath town home is ready to rent starting August 10th! Super close to multiple golf courses, parks, restaurants, shopping, and more!



Great layout! Large kitchen with tons of storage. The main level has it's own 1/2 bathroom for guests. Fireplace in Living Room. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Master suite has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, large shower/tub with skylight, and an additional closet! Attached 2 car garage! Private feeling cul-de-sac close to walking path, park, swimming pool, and elementary school. Tile throughout for easy cleaning and low maintenance. Fenced back patio/garden space Located in a wonderful community.



Rent is $1,850 per month. Water, sewer, and trash are included.



Pets negotiable.



Available Viewings:

- Saturday, June 29 from 10:00-10:30 AM

- Saturday, July 6 from 1:15-1:30 PM



To reserve a viewing time, please email, your name, number and the time and date of the viewing to leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!



For any questions email us or call 720-722-8495



