Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

232 Quari Street

232 Quari St · No Longer Available
Location

232 Quari St, Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Hills Golf Course

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
232 Quari Street Available 08/10/19 $1,850 - Beautiful Townhome in Aurora for Rent! - This amazing 3 bed 2.5 bath town home is ready to rent starting August 10th! Super close to multiple golf courses, parks, restaurants, shopping, and more!

Great layout! Large kitchen with tons of storage. The main level has it's own 1/2 bathroom for guests. Fireplace in Living Room. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Master suite has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, large shower/tub with skylight, and an additional closet! Attached 2 car garage! Private feeling cul-de-sac close to walking path, park, swimming pool, and elementary school. Tile throughout for easy cleaning and low maintenance. Fenced back patio/garden space Located in a wonderful community.

Rent is $1,850 per month. Water, sewer, and trash are included.

Pets negotiable.

Available Viewings:
- Saturday, June 29 from 10:00-10:30 AM
- Saturday, July 6 from 1:15-1:30 PM

To reserve a viewing time, please email, your name, number and the time and date of the viewing to leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!

For any questions email us or call 720-722-8495

(RLNE2364990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Quari Street have any available units?
232 Quari Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Quari Street have?
Some of 232 Quari Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Quari Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 Quari Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Quari Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Quari Street is pet friendly.
Does 232 Quari Street offer parking?
Yes, 232 Quari Street offers parking.
Does 232 Quari Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Quari Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Quari Street have a pool?
Yes, 232 Quari Street has a pool.
Does 232 Quari Street have accessible units?
No, 232 Quari Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Quari Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Quari Street does not have units with dishwashers.
