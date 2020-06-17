2317 Oswego St

Amenities
Spacious Updated Home with Large Yard & Garage - Beautifully updated and AVAILABLE NOW to become your new home!
FOUR Levels with attached garage and large fenced back yard.
Separate, outside/private entrance to lower level, via side of house.
5 minutes to 225, and near Sand Creek Park, Fitzsimons, Northfield Shopping Center, Anschutz Health & Wellness Center, UCHealth University, and Light Rail.
Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.
Breed restrictions apply.
Section 8 Accepted.
Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply.
(RLNE4745575)