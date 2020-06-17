All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

2317 Oswego St

2317 Oswego Street · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Oswego Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Updated Home with Large Yard & Garage - Beautifully updated and AVAILABLE NOW to become your new home!
FOUR Levels with attached garage and large fenced back yard.
Separate, outside/private entrance to lower level, via side of house.

5 minutes to 225, and near Sand Creek Park, Fitzsimons, Northfield Shopping Center, Anschutz Health & Wellness Center, UCHealth University, and Light Rail.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.
Breed restrictions apply.
Section 8 Accepted.

Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply.

(RLNE4745575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Oswego St have any available units?
2317 Oswego St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2317 Oswego St currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Oswego St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Oswego St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Oswego St is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Oswego St offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Oswego St offers parking.
Does 2317 Oswego St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Oswego St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Oswego St have a pool?
No, 2317 Oswego St does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Oswego St have accessible units?
No, 2317 Oswego St does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Oswego St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Oswego St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 Oswego St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 Oswego St does not have units with air conditioning.
