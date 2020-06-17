2317 Oswego St

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Updated Home with Large Yard & Garage - Beautifully updated and AVAILABLE NOW to become your new home!

FOUR Levels with attached garage and large fenced back yard.

Separate, outside/private entrance to lower level, via side of house.



5 minutes to 225, and near Sand Creek Park, Fitzsimons, Northfield Shopping Center, Anschutz Health & Wellness Center, UCHealth University, and Light Rail.



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.

Breed restrictions apply.

Section 8 Accepted.



Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply.



(RLNE4745575)