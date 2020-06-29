2297 S Oswego Way

Amenities

Large Fully Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Country Green! - Beautifully updated 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome with new kitchen, baths, floors and paint throughout; plus a private fenced backyard and 2 car garage!



Open floor plan on main level with powder room/half bath.

Two bedrooms and two baths upstairs.

Third bedroom is in lower level with another full bathroom.



Located near Peoria and Iliff and close to Utah Park, with quick access to 225.



Available Immediately.



Tenant responsible for gas/electric.

HOA pays water & trash.

HOA maintains community grounds and provide snow removal.



Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent.

Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.

Breed restrictions apply (please check Aurora website for restricted breeds)



