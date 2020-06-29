All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

2297 S Oswego Way

2297 South Oswego Way · No Longer Available
Location

2297 South Oswego Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Village East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Fully Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Country Green! - Beautifully updated 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome with new kitchen, baths, floors and paint throughout; plus a private fenced backyard and 2 car garage!

Open floor plan on main level with powder room/half bath.
Two bedrooms and two baths upstairs.
Third bedroom is in lower level with another full bathroom.

Located near Peoria and Iliff and close to Utah Park, with quick access to 225.

Make this terrific townhouse your new home - Today!
Available Immediately.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric.
HOA pays water & trash.
HOA maintains community grounds and provide snow removal.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent.
Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.
Breed restrictions apply (please check Aurora website for restricted breeds)

Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing or apply.

(RLNE5522192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2297 S Oswego Way have any available units?
2297 S Oswego Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2297 S Oswego Way have?
Some of 2297 S Oswego Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2297 S Oswego Way currently offering any rent specials?
2297 S Oswego Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2297 S Oswego Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2297 S Oswego Way is pet friendly.
Does 2297 S Oswego Way offer parking?
Yes, 2297 S Oswego Way offers parking.
Does 2297 S Oswego Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2297 S Oswego Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2297 S Oswego Way have a pool?
No, 2297 S Oswego Way does not have a pool.
Does 2297 S Oswego Way have accessible units?
No, 2297 S Oswego Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2297 S Oswego Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2297 S Oswego Way does not have units with dishwashers.
