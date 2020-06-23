22949 E Long Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Spectacular Home in 55+ Community of Heritage Eagle Bend - Beautiful single-family home in Heritage Eagle Bend Golf and Gated Community! (Over 45 Age Requirement)



Located on the 10th hole, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch-style home includes a finished walkout basement with built in library and wired surround-sound system.



Main level has open floor plan; Family Room with gas fireplace and built-in surround sound, eat-in Kitchen with center island, main-floor Master with his/her walk-in closets, and private 5-piece bathroom. Relax on the expansive deck overlooking the gorgeous golf course! Finished walkout basement with 8-ft ceiling and Great Room with gas fireplace, guest bedroom, and bonus room. Enjoy maintenance-free exterior, Golf, Pickle, Tennis, Swimming, and more! Call now to schedule your personal tour! (Please note that the Clubhouse is undergoing a $3 Million Dollar renovation in phases from now until June 2019. Access to the clubhouse will have moderations during these phases).



(RLNE3570182)