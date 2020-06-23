All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2271 Newark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2271 Newark Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2271 Newark Street

2271 Newark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2271 Newark Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c28a96002f ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.***

Charming 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath ranch style home with almost 1,300 sq ft of living space located between Anschutz Medical Campus and the Stapleton neighborhood. Walking distance to Stanley Marketplace!

Hardwood floors and newer paint throughout!

Updated eat-in Kitchen includes stainless appliances (dishwasher, microwave, fridge, stove).

Central Air; Washer/Dryer.

Huge Backyard! Fenced with covered patio and large shed for storage or workshop; Off-street parking in driveway.

Blocks from North Middle School, Stapleton?s 25 Acre Park/Playground, Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus, Bluff Lake Nature Center and Sand Creek Park with tons of trails!

Location convenient to Downtown and DIA with easy access to I-225 & I-70.

Available NOW

Walking Distance To Anschutz Medical Campus
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 Newark Street have any available units?
2271 Newark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2271 Newark Street have?
Some of 2271 Newark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2271 Newark Street currently offering any rent specials?
2271 Newark Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 Newark Street pet-friendly?
No, 2271 Newark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2271 Newark Street offer parking?
No, 2271 Newark Street does not offer parking.
Does 2271 Newark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2271 Newark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 Newark Street have a pool?
No, 2271 Newark Street does not have a pool.
Does 2271 Newark Street have accessible units?
No, 2271 Newark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 Newark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2271 Newark Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College