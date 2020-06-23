2271 Newark Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c28a96002f ----

***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.***



Charming 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath ranch style home with almost 1,300 sq ft of living space located between Anschutz Medical Campus and the Stapleton neighborhood. Walking distance to Stanley Marketplace!



Hardwood floors and newer paint throughout!



Updated eat-in Kitchen includes stainless appliances (dishwasher, microwave, fridge, stove).



Central Air; Washer/Dryer.



Huge Backyard! Fenced with covered patio and large shed for storage or workshop; Off-street parking in driveway.



Blocks from North Middle School, Stapleton?s 25 Acre Park/Playground, Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus, Bluff Lake Nature Center and Sand Creek Park with tons of trails!



Location convenient to Downtown and DIA with easy access to I-225 & I-70.



Available NOW



Walking Distance To Anschutz Medical Campus

Washer/Dryer