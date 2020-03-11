All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2250 Nome Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2250 Nome Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

2250 Nome Street

2250 Nome Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2250 Nome Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2250 Nome Street Available 06/15/20 4-Bedroom/3-Bathroom with Luxury Finishes and Amazing Backyard! - Bright and spacious 4-bedroom/3-bathroom home with hardwood floors, great natural light and open floor plan! Enter the house into a bright living room that opens up to the dining room and stunning kitchen. You'll love the high end finishes including stainless appliances, a wine fridge, and tons of cabinet and counter space. The layout of this home is perfect for the entertainer! Off the kitchen and dining room is an enclosed back patio with tons of windows overlooking the huge backyard. Makes for a great office space, play room, or entertainment room.

Between the front door and kitchen is a hallway that takes you upstairs to 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. A staircase leading downstairs is also located in this hallway, along with a coat closet. Downstairs is a wonderful master retreat with a huge walk-in closet and attached master suite with double sinks, built in shelves, and large shower. Another 3/4 bathroom is also located downstairs, and a laundry room with washer/dryer included is spacious for your additional storage needs.

This home comes complete with a 1-car attached garage and central a/c. Cats okay and 1 dog under 50lbs okay with additional deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Tenants pay for snow removal and landscaping.

Enjoying living just minutes from Stapleton. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to I70, I225 and the Peoria light rail station. Fitzsimons medical campus is located within blocks, and DIA is a 20 minute drive. Available June 19th. Leases start at 12 months.

This property will be available for a Mid June move in day.

Here are a few Youtube links to the property.

https://youtu.be/eVNW6rfPsCg
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ILlLzrRy97E/edit
https://studio.youtube.com/video/p9sheFL0txE/edit

(RLNE4875055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Nome Street have any available units?
2250 Nome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Nome Street have?
Some of 2250 Nome Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Nome Street currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Nome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Nome Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Nome Street is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Nome Street offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Nome Street offers parking.
Does 2250 Nome Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 Nome Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Nome Street have a pool?
No, 2250 Nome Street does not have a pool.
Does 2250 Nome Street have accessible units?
No, 2250 Nome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Nome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 Nome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College