Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

2250 Nome Street Available 06/15/20 4-Bedroom/3-Bathroom with Luxury Finishes and Amazing Backyard! - Bright and spacious 4-bedroom/3-bathroom home with hardwood floors, great natural light and open floor plan! Enter the house into a bright living room that opens up to the dining room and stunning kitchen. You'll love the high end finishes including stainless appliances, a wine fridge, and tons of cabinet and counter space. The layout of this home is perfect for the entertainer! Off the kitchen and dining room is an enclosed back patio with tons of windows overlooking the huge backyard. Makes for a great office space, play room, or entertainment room.



Between the front door and kitchen is a hallway that takes you upstairs to 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. A staircase leading downstairs is also located in this hallway, along with a coat closet. Downstairs is a wonderful master retreat with a huge walk-in closet and attached master suite with double sinks, built in shelves, and large shower. Another 3/4 bathroom is also located downstairs, and a laundry room with washer/dryer included is spacious for your additional storage needs.



This home comes complete with a 1-car attached garage and central a/c. Cats okay and 1 dog under 50lbs okay with additional deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Tenants pay for snow removal and landscaping.



Enjoying living just minutes from Stapleton. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to I70, I225 and the Peoria light rail station. Fitzsimons medical campus is located within blocks, and DIA is a 20 minute drive. Available June 19th. Leases start at 12 months.



This property will be available for a Mid June move in day.



Here are a few Youtube links to the property.



https://youtu.be/eVNW6rfPsCg

https://studio.youtube.com/video/ILlLzrRy97E/edit

https://studio.youtube.com/video/p9sheFL0txE/edit



(RLNE4875055)