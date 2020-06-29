2242 S Uravan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeously remodeled, modern farmhouse inspired home in Aurora! The brand new kitchen has ample space and includes an island with barstools, a gas range with downdraft, soft close drawers, and stunning beadboard vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and family room! Additional upgrades and features include a whole house humidifier, concrete patio, sprinkler system, utility shed, and nice exterior paint. This home is also a gardener's dream with tons of perennials and lots of herbs, fruits and veggies!