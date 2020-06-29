2242 S Uravan St

Amenities
Gorgeously remodeled, modern farmhouse inspired home in Aurora! The brand new kitchen has ample space and includes an island with barstools, a gas range with downdraft, soft close drawers, and stunning beadboard vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and family room! Additional upgrades and features include a whole house humidifier, concrete patio, sprinkler system, utility shed, and nice exterior paint. This home is also a gardener's dream with tons of perennials and lots of herbs, fruits and veggies!