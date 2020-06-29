All apartments in Aurora
Location

2242 South Uravan Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeously remodeled, modern farmhouse inspired home in Aurora! The brand new kitchen has ample space and includes an island with barstools, a gas range with downdraft, soft close drawers, and stunning beadboard vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and family room! Additional upgrades and features include a whole house humidifier, concrete patio, sprinkler system, utility shed, and nice exterior paint. This home is also a gardener's dream with tons of perennials and lots of herbs, fruits and veggies!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 S Uravan St have any available units?
2242 S Uravan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2242 S Uravan St have?
Some of 2242 S Uravan St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 S Uravan St currently offering any rent specials?
2242 S Uravan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 S Uravan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2242 S Uravan St is pet friendly.
Does 2242 S Uravan St offer parking?
Yes, 2242 S Uravan St offers parking.
Does 2242 S Uravan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 S Uravan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 S Uravan St have a pool?
No, 2242 S Uravan St does not have a pool.
Does 2242 S Uravan St have accessible units?
No, 2242 S Uravan St does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 S Uravan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2242 S Uravan St has units with dishwashers.

