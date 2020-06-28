22342 E Plymouth Cir

Amenities

Terrific townhouse is located in the Cherry Creek School District w/ everything you are looking for: Main floor master bedroom w/ large 5 piece suite master. The eat-in kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, hardwood floors, + work/study nook. The main floor has a family room with high vaulted ceilings, a Â½ bath, + laundry w/ included washer/dryer. Nice concrete patio thatâs perfect for entertaining in back. Upstairs you will find a loft with skylight, and second bedroom + a full bath w/ double sinks. The central air conditioning to keep you cool. Plenty of storage space with a two-car garage + unfinished basement. Community pool, common area, lawn care trash included! Adjacent to Saddle Rock Golf Course with fast access to Arapahoe Road and E-470. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Offered by Pete Temple, Agent with Renters Warehouse. Please visit showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to schedule a showing.