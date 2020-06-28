All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:56 PM

22342 E Plymouth Cir

22342 East Plymouth Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22342 East Plymouth Circle, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Terrific townhouse is located in the Cherry Creek School District w/ everything you are looking for: Main floor master bedroom w/ large 5 piece suite master. The eat-in kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, hardwood floors, + work/study nook. The main floor has a family room with high vaulted ceilings, a Â½ bath, + laundry w/ included washer/dryer. Nice concrete patio thatâs perfect for entertaining in back. Upstairs you will find a loft with skylight, and second bedroom + a full bath w/ double sinks. The central air conditioning to keep you cool. Plenty of storage space with a two-car garage + unfinished basement. Community pool, common area, lawn care trash included! Adjacent to Saddle Rock Golf Course with fast access to Arapahoe Road and E-470. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Offered by Pete Temple, Agent with Renters Warehouse. Please visit showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22342 E Plymouth Cir have any available units?
22342 E Plymouth Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22342 E Plymouth Cir have?
Some of 22342 E Plymouth Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22342 E Plymouth Cir currently offering any rent specials?
22342 E Plymouth Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22342 E Plymouth Cir pet-friendly?
No, 22342 E Plymouth Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 22342 E Plymouth Cir offer parking?
Yes, 22342 E Plymouth Cir offers parking.
Does 22342 E Plymouth Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22342 E Plymouth Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22342 E Plymouth Cir have a pool?
Yes, 22342 E Plymouth Cir has a pool.
Does 22342 E Plymouth Cir have accessible units?
No, 22342 E Plymouth Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 22342 E Plymouth Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 22342 E Plymouth Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
