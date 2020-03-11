22335 E Navarro Dr

Amenities
APPLICATION FREE WITH SIGNED LEASE
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1999
Sq Footage: sqft. 2079
Bedrooms: Bed 3
Bathrooms: Baths 2.5
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with Pet fee
Laundry: Laundry: W/D in unit
Property Type: SFH
DESCRIPTION :
I cant wait to show you this lovely home. When you walk in you notice the open floor plan with cathedral ceilings updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances large backyard and two car garage theres a half a bath on the main so your guests dont need to use your restroom. Upstairs is the master bedroom and two other bedrooms. All of the bedrooms are bright and airy. Plenty of room in the basement for storage or a workspace. The large backyard makes BBQs a blast
Neighborhood :
Close to entertainment, dining, shopping, transit, BAFB, Southlands, Aurora and Quincy Res. Trails, and Parks.
Schools:
Elementary School Mountain Vista
Middle school Sky Vista
High School Cherokee Trail
Cherry Creek Dist 5
LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Water, Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.
Contact info: Jenna Poche Northpoint Asset Management 720-556-2636