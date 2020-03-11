All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
22335 E Navarro Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22335 E Navarro Dr

22335 East Navarro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22335 East Navarro Drive, Aurora, CO 80018

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION FREE WITH SIGNED LEASE

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1999
Sq Footage: sqft. 2079
Bedrooms: Bed 3
Bathrooms: Baths 2.5
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with Pet fee
Laundry: Laundry: W/D in unit
Property Type: SFH

DESCRIPTION :
I cant wait to show you this lovely home. When you walk in you notice the open floor plan with cathedral ceilings updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances large backyard and two car garage theres a half a bath on the main so your guests dont need to use your restroom. Upstairs is the master bedroom and two other bedrooms. All of the bedrooms are bright and airy. Plenty of room in the basement for storage or a workspace. The large backyard makes BBQs a blast

Neighborhood :
Close to entertainment, dining, shopping, transit, BAFB, Southlands, Aurora and Quincy Res. Trails, and Parks.

Schools:
Elementary School Mountain Vista
Middle school Sky Vista
High School Cherokee Trail
Cherry Creek Dist 5

LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Water, Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.
Contact info: Jenna Poche Northpoint Asset Management 720-556-2636

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22335 E Navarro Dr have any available units?
22335 E Navarro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22335 E Navarro Dr have?
Some of 22335 E Navarro Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22335 E Navarro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22335 E Navarro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22335 E Navarro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 22335 E Navarro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 22335 E Navarro Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22335 E Navarro Dr offers parking.
Does 22335 E Navarro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22335 E Navarro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22335 E Navarro Dr have a pool?
No, 22335 E Navarro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22335 E Navarro Dr have accessible units?
No, 22335 E Navarro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22335 E Navarro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 22335 E Navarro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

