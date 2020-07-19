2120 S Vaughn Way 206F - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Don't miss this one...spacious newly refinished, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with granite countertops, new appliances and fresh paint. The open concept living space includes a large living room with an eat in kitchen. Additional features include wood flooring, washer/dryer in unit, walk in closets with built in organizers and a balcony with a view of Heather Ridge golf course. Two parking spaces, one covered and one uncovered are included with the unit at no extra fee! Cherry Creek 5 schools.



The unit is located in a quiet condo community minutes from a light rail station and extensive recreation options including Utah Park recreation center with indoor/outdoor pools, tennis courts and baseball fields. Cherry Creek state park and Jewell wetlands are also a short distance away. Easy access to highways, shopping and the airport.



Thank you for your interest!