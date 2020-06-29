2002 S Helena St

Amenities

Available 04/15/20 Chambers Ridge Townhouse - Property Id: 219501



Upon entering the townhouse, you are greeted with skylights of 2 floors and beams, laminate floors, natural light from the floor to the roof windows. The formal living room flows nicely into a separate but open dining room. The upper level has a loft, a bedroom and a master bedroom set off with french doors. A Jack and Jill bathroom is shared between the master bedroom and loft. The half bath is on the main level. The basement of this townhouse has been partially finished offering a recreation room. Recently replaced the carpet, windows, concrete of patio and driveway. Easy to commute to Buckley AFB and near to highway I-225. The neighborhood is quiet and has a walking path.



A reliable, trustworthy tenant is a plus!



Area of City: Southwest Aurora, Iliff and Chambers

No Pets Allowed



