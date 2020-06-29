All apartments in Aurora
2002 S Helena St
2002 S Helena St

2002 South Helena Street · No Longer Available
Location

2002 South Helena Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Available 04/15/20 Chambers Ridge Townhouse - Property Id: 219501

Upon entering the townhouse, you are greeted with skylights of 2 floors and beams, laminate floors, natural light from the floor to the roof windows. The formal living room flows nicely into a separate but open dining room. The upper level has a loft, a bedroom and a master bedroom set off with french doors. A Jack and Jill bathroom is shared between the master bedroom and loft. The half bath is on the main level. The basement of this townhouse has been partially finished offering a recreation room. Recently replaced the carpet, windows, concrete of patio and driveway. Easy to commute to Buckley AFB and near to highway I-225. The neighborhood is quiet and has a walking path.

A reliable, trustworthy tenant is a plus!

Area of City: Southwest Aurora, Iliff and Chambers
Other Amenities: Clubhouse
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219501
Property Id 219501

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5679726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 S Helena St have any available units?
2002 S Helena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 S Helena St have?
Some of 2002 S Helena St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 S Helena St currently offering any rent specials?
2002 S Helena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 S Helena St pet-friendly?
No, 2002 S Helena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2002 S Helena St offer parking?
No, 2002 S Helena St does not offer parking.
Does 2002 S Helena St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 S Helena St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 S Helena St have a pool?
No, 2002 S Helena St does not have a pool.
Does 2002 S Helena St have accessible units?
No, 2002 S Helena St does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 S Helena St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 S Helena St has units with dishwashers.
