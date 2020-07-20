All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
19913 E. Oberlin Place
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

19913 E. Oberlin Place

19913 East Oberlin Place · No Longer Available
Location

19913 East Oberlin Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Tri-Level Home with Great Location to Buckley! Cherry Creek Schools! EZ Access to E470! - Location, Location, Location!! Spacious Tri-Level 4 Bedroom Home Located Close to Buckley AFB and Southlands! EZ Access to E470 & South Gun Club Road! Cherry Creek Schools! Newly Painted Exterior and New Carpet Throughout. Formal Living Area with Large Window Welcomes you into the Home and Opens to Kitchen and Eat-In Kitchen Area. Lower Level Offers Comfortable Den with Gas Fireplace and Walk Out to Backyard. Large Patio and Backyard Offer a Relaxing Retreat. Home Backs to Open Space and Sunrise Elementary School in the distance. Large Master Bedroom with Bathroom! Upgraded Hallway Bath Upstairs. Finished Basement Offers a (Non-Conforming) Bedroom with private Bathroom and Laundry Room. Washer & Dryer Included! Large Two Car Garage. Call Thuy today at 720.435.1777 to schedule a showing.

Minimum Credit Score: 620
Minimal negative credit, no negative rental history, evictions, or criminal background
Pets Considered on a Case by Case Basis - Dogs & Cats Allowed

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE2099983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19913 E. Oberlin Place have any available units?
19913 E. Oberlin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19913 E. Oberlin Place have?
Some of 19913 E. Oberlin Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19913 E. Oberlin Place currently offering any rent specials?
19913 E. Oberlin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19913 E. Oberlin Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 19913 E. Oberlin Place is pet friendly.
Does 19913 E. Oberlin Place offer parking?
Yes, 19913 E. Oberlin Place offers parking.
Does 19913 E. Oberlin Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19913 E. Oberlin Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19913 E. Oberlin Place have a pool?
No, 19913 E. Oberlin Place does not have a pool.
Does 19913 E. Oberlin Place have accessible units?
No, 19913 E. Oberlin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19913 E. Oberlin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 19913 E. Oberlin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
