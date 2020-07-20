19913 E. Oberlin Place

Amenities

Spacious Tri-Level Home with Great Location to Buckley! Cherry Creek Schools! EZ Access to E470! - Location, Location, Location!! Spacious Tri-Level 4 Bedroom Home Located Close to Buckley AFB and Southlands! EZ Access to E470 & South Gun Club Road! Cherry Creek Schools! Newly Painted Exterior and New Carpet Throughout. Formal Living Area with Large Window Welcomes you into the Home and Opens to Kitchen and Eat-In Kitchen Area. Lower Level Offers Comfortable Den with Gas Fireplace and Walk Out to Backyard. Large Patio and Backyard Offer a Relaxing Retreat. Home Backs to Open Space and Sunrise Elementary School in the distance. Large Master Bedroom with Bathroom! Upgraded Hallway Bath Upstairs. Finished Basement Offers a (Non-Conforming) Bedroom with private Bathroom and Laundry Room. Washer & Dryer Included! Large Two Car Garage. Call Thuy today at 720.435.1777 to schedule a showing.



Minimum Credit Score: 620

Minimal negative credit, no negative rental history, evictions, or criminal background

Pets Considered on a Case by Case Basis - Dogs & Cats Allowed



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



