1965 Cathay Street

Amenities
Aurora Home located in Tower Triangle - Amazing 4 bedroom home. This home features so much space. Main level has a full bedroom with a full bathroom, kitchen and sunroom. Plus a full living room.
The kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space to cook your dinners. Off of the kitchen you walk out to a nice size yard with a huge play house.
Upstairs has two large size bedrooms with a full bathroom.
Finished basement with another Large bedroom and a large rec room and another full bathroom. When you see this home you will be surprised.
One car garage
Huge back yard
Finished basement
Brand New Carpet
Section 8 Approved
No Cats Allowed
