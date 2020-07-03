1965 Cathay Street

Amenities

Aurora Home located in Tower Triangle - Amazing 4 bedroom home. This home features so much space. Main level has a full bedroom with a full bathroom, kitchen and sunroom. Plus a full living room.

The kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space to cook your dinners. Off of the kitchen you walk out to a nice size yard with a huge play house.

Upstairs has two large size bedrooms with a full bathroom.



Finished basement with another Large bedroom and a large rec room and another full bathroom. When you see this home you will be surprised.



One car garage

Huge back yard

Finished basement

Brand New Carpet



Section 8 Approved



720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5153569)