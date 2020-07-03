All apartments in Aurora
1965 Cathay Street
1965 Cathay Street

1965 Cathay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1965 Cathay Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Tower Triangle

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Aurora Home located in Tower Triangle - Amazing 4 bedroom home. This home features so much space. Main level has a full bedroom with a full bathroom, kitchen and sunroom. Plus a full living room.
The kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space to cook your dinners. Off of the kitchen you walk out to a nice size yard with a huge play house.
Upstairs has two large size bedrooms with a full bathroom.

Finished basement with another Large bedroom and a large rec room and another full bathroom. When you see this home you will be surprised.

One car garage
Huge back yard
Finished basement
Brand New Carpet

Section 8 Approved

Please call today for a showing!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5153569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

