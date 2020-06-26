19601 E Eastman Ave

19601 East Eastman Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013 Seven Hills
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home on a corner lot. It has a main floor bed and bath! The garage is a 2 car attached. Front yard sprinkler system and a small garden patch in the back yard. Wonderful Cherry Creek Schools and open space. Must see this home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Hampden Ave and Tower Rd. Some furnishings available if needed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
