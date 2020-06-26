19601 E Eastman Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home on a corner lot. It has a main floor bed and bath! The garage is a 2 car attached. Front yard sprinkler system and a small garden patch in the back yard. Wonderful Cherry Creek Schools and open space. Must see this home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Hampden Ave and Tower Rd. Some furnishings available if needed.