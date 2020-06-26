All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

19601 E Eastman Ave

19601 East Eastman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19601 East Eastman Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Fabulous well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home on a corner lot. It has a main floor bed and bath! The garage is a 2 car attached. Front yard sprinkler system and a small garden patch in the back yard. Wonderful Cherry Creek Schools and open space. Must see this home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Hampden Ave and Tower Rd. Some furnishings available if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19601 E Eastman Ave have any available units?
19601 E Eastman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19601 E Eastman Ave have?
Some of 19601 E Eastman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19601 E Eastman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19601 E Eastman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19601 E Eastman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19601 E Eastman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 19601 E Eastman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19601 E Eastman Ave offers parking.
Does 19601 E Eastman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19601 E Eastman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19601 E Eastman Ave have a pool?
No, 19601 E Eastman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19601 E Eastman Ave have accessible units?
No, 19601 E Eastman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19601 E Eastman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19601 E Eastman Ave has units with dishwashers.
