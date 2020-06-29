19525 E Bates Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful home boasts 1,920 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This Aurora one-story home offers a tankless water heater, a fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a master bedroom walk-in closet, a deck, and a two-car garage. Flanders Park and Seven Hills Park are within walking distance. Located in the sought after Cherry Creek Schools District. A variety of food options are in the surrounding area like Golden Flame Wings, Flaming Joe's Seafood Kitchen, Pearl of Siam, and many more...