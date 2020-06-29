All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:43 AM

19525 E Bates Ave

19525 East Bates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19525 East Bates Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful home boasts 1,920 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This Aurora one-story home offers a tankless water heater, a fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a master bedroom walk-in closet, a deck, and a two-car garage. Flanders Park and Seven Hills Park are within walking distance. Located in the sought after Cherry Creek Schools District. A variety of food options are in the surrounding area like Golden Flame Wings, Flaming Joe's Seafood Kitchen, Pearl of Siam, and many more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19525 E Bates Ave have any available units?
19525 E Bates Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19525 E Bates Ave have?
Some of 19525 E Bates Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19525 E Bates Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19525 E Bates Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19525 E Bates Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19525 E Bates Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19525 E Bates Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19525 E Bates Ave offers parking.
Does 19525 E Bates Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19525 E Bates Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19525 E Bates Ave have a pool?
No, 19525 E Bates Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19525 E Bates Ave have accessible units?
No, 19525 E Bates Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19525 E Bates Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19525 E Bates Ave has units with dishwashers.
