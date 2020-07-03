All apartments in Aurora
19152 E Wyoming Plaza
19152 E Wyoming Plaza

19152 East Wyoming Place · No Longer Available
Location

19152 East Wyoming Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home has an attached 2 car garage and patio. Updated kitchen and newer paint throughout. Fireplace in living room for your enjoyment. Nice size bedrooms and lots of storage. Washer and dryer included. Great Aurora location. Community has Indoor pool, gym, hot tub and tennis courts. One small/medium sized dog ok with owners permission and non-refundable pet deposit. This property available for move in on March 9th but scheduling showings now. Don't wait.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

