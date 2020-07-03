19152 E Wyoming Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home has an attached 2 car garage and patio. Updated kitchen and newer paint throughout. Fireplace in living room for your enjoyment. Nice size bedrooms and lots of storage. Washer and dryer included. Great Aurora location. Community has Indoor pool, gym, hot tub and tennis courts. One small/medium sized dog ok with owners permission and non-refundable pet deposit. This property available for move in on March 9th but scheduling showings now. Don't wait.