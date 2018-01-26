All apartments in Aurora
19034 E. Chenango Circle
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

19034 E. Chenango Circle

19034 East Chenango Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19034 East Chenango Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive, Spacious 3 Bedroom Home, Cherry Creek School District - This home in Pride's Crossing offers space for every occasion! Beautiful foyer brings you upstairs to a huge living room with fireplace. Large formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinet space and large pantry. Main level bathroom. Roomy upstairs loft over looks the living room. There is also a large bedroom with a 5-piece bathroom. Upstairs master bedroom is large as well and has a gas fireplace with a 5-piece bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Walk-out basement features spacious family room with gas fireplace. You can't help but love the atrium! There is also a full kitchen in the basement and a bedroom with full bathroom. Laundry is on the lower level and you will love the laundry shoot from the master bedroom. This home is great for entertaining or just wanting extra space...you will find it hear! Adjacent green belt is great for taking a long walk. You can't forget the 3 car garage! Close to E-470, shopping and located in Cherry Creek School District. Must see to appreciate! Please call for a showing today - Call Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email, Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com. 12 to 16 month lease available.

Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19034 E. Chenango Circle have any available units?
19034 E. Chenango Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 19034 E. Chenango Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19034 E. Chenango Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19034 E. Chenango Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19034 E. Chenango Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 19034 E. Chenango Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19034 E. Chenango Circle offers parking.
Does 19034 E. Chenango Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19034 E. Chenango Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19034 E. Chenango Circle have a pool?
No, 19034 E. Chenango Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19034 E. Chenango Circle have accessible units?
No, 19034 E. Chenango Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19034 E. Chenango Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 19034 E. Chenango Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19034 E. Chenango Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19034 E. Chenango Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
