19034 E. Chenango Circle

Executive, Spacious 3 Bedroom Home, Cherry Creek School District - This home in Pride's Crossing offers space for every occasion! Beautiful foyer brings you upstairs to a huge living room with fireplace. Large formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinet space and large pantry. Main level bathroom. Roomy upstairs loft over looks the living room. There is also a large bedroom with a 5-piece bathroom. Upstairs master bedroom is large as well and has a gas fireplace with a 5-piece bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Walk-out basement features spacious family room with gas fireplace. You can't help but love the atrium! There is also a full kitchen in the basement and a bedroom with full bathroom. Laundry is on the lower level and you will love the laundry shoot from the master bedroom. This home is great for entertaining or just wanting extra space...you will find it hear! Adjacent green belt is great for taking a long walk. You can't forget the 3 car garage! Close to E-470, shopping and located in Cherry Creek School District. Must see to appreciate! Please call for a showing today - Call Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email, Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com. 12 to 16 month lease available.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5084352)