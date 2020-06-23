All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1902 S Truckee St

1902 South Truckee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1902 South Truckee Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed 2 Bath For Rent in Aurora! - 4 bed 2 bath home for rent in Aurora with 2 car attached garage and large fully fenced backyard with storage shed and bonus work room. New paint throughout, new carpet throughout on main level, new cabinets, new quartz countertops, and new furnace. Quick access to HWY and close to shopping and restaurants. Walking distance to Mrachek Middle School.

Move in Ready!

MOVE IN SPECIAL - $150.00 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT

Rent is $2,050.00
Security Deposit is an additional $2,050.00

Pets OK - $350.00 non-refundable pet fee (covers up to 2 pets)

To schedule a showing or for questions please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com or to fill out an online rental application please visit our website at http://www.ashdonpm.com

(RLNE3782905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 S Truckee St have any available units?
1902 S Truckee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1902 S Truckee St currently offering any rent specials?
1902 S Truckee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 S Truckee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 S Truckee St is pet friendly.
Does 1902 S Truckee St offer parking?
Yes, 1902 S Truckee St does offer parking.
Does 1902 S Truckee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 S Truckee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 S Truckee St have a pool?
No, 1902 S Truckee St does not have a pool.
Does 1902 S Truckee St have accessible units?
No, 1902 S Truckee St does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 S Truckee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 S Truckee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 S Truckee St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 S Truckee St does not have units with air conditioning.
