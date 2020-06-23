1902 S Truckee St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bed 2 Bath For Rent in Aurora! - 4 bed 2 bath home for rent in Aurora with 2 car attached garage and large fully fenced backyard with storage shed and bonus work room. New paint throughout, new carpet throughout on main level, new cabinets, new quartz countertops, and new furnace. Quick access to HWY and close to shopping and restaurants. Walking distance to Mrachek Middle School.



Move in Ready!



MOVE IN SPECIAL - $150.00 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT



Rent is $2,050.00

Security Deposit is an additional $2,050.00



Pets OK - $350.00 non-refundable pet fee (covers up to 2 pets)



To schedule a showing or for questions please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com or to fill out an online rental application please visit our website at http://www.ashdonpm.com



(RLNE3782905)