Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction pet friendly

18979 Mercer Dr Available 08/01/19 - Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a quaint, circular street. This home features hardwood floors, central air conditioning, lots of natural light, and a fully finished basement. A beautifully landscaped back yard with a deck and large patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining and large storage shed. Great sized laundry area with washer and dryer included! Large two-car garage with an extended driveway make more plenty of off street parking. This home is located in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Just a few minute drive to Quincy Reservoir, Horizon Park and a brand new community Recreation Center. Cherry Creek schools, too! Don't miss out on this perfect move-in ready home!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4978616)