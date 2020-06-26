All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

18979 Mercer Dr

18979 East Mercer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18979 East Mercer Drive, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
18979 Mercer Dr Available 08/01/19 - Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a quaint, circular street. This home features hardwood floors, central air conditioning, lots of natural light, and a fully finished basement. A beautifully landscaped back yard with a deck and large patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining and large storage shed. Great sized laundry area with washer and dryer included! Large two-car garage with an extended driveway make more plenty of off street parking. This home is located in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Just a few minute drive to Quincy Reservoir, Horizon Park and a brand new community Recreation Center. Cherry Creek schools, too! Don't miss out on this perfect move-in ready home!!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4978616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18979 Mercer Dr have any available units?
18979 Mercer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18979 Mercer Dr have?
Some of 18979 Mercer Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18979 Mercer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18979 Mercer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18979 Mercer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18979 Mercer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18979 Mercer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18979 Mercer Dr offers parking.
Does 18979 Mercer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18979 Mercer Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18979 Mercer Dr have a pool?
No, 18979 Mercer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18979 Mercer Dr have accessible units?
No, 18979 Mercer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18979 Mercer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18979 Mercer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
