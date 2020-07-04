All apartments in Aurora
18939 E. Warren Cir.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18939 E. Warren Cir.

18939 East Warren Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18939 East Warren Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8232ad100b ----
Don\'t miss out on this great updated condo unit! Italian style kitchen, laminate and tile flooring. 2 Bed 2 Full Baths with 1 car garage detached. Two large bedrooms include large closets. Bonus washer and dryer included! Inside features also include a dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, and AC. Detached garage and the pool are located only steps away from the front door. Won\'t last long! Conveniently located near Buckley AFB, DIA, E-470 and Southlands. Located in Arapahoe County.

Water and trash are included.

**** This is a 6-month lease ****

Small dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.

IMPORTANT: ONLY Applications that are complete will be considered and all applications fees are non-refundable.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com.

Community Pool
Detached One Car Garage
Stove
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18939 E. Warren Cir. have any available units?
18939 E. Warren Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18939 E. Warren Cir. have?
Some of 18939 E. Warren Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18939 E. Warren Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
18939 E. Warren Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18939 E. Warren Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18939 E. Warren Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 18939 E. Warren Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 18939 E. Warren Cir. offers parking.
Does 18939 E. Warren Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18939 E. Warren Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18939 E. Warren Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 18939 E. Warren Cir. has a pool.
Does 18939 E. Warren Cir. have accessible units?
No, 18939 E. Warren Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 18939 E. Warren Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18939 E. Warren Cir. has units with dishwashers.

