18939 E. Warren Cir.

Don\'t miss out on this great updated condo unit! Italian style kitchen, laminate and tile flooring. 2 Bed 2 Full Baths with 1 car garage detached. Two large bedrooms include large closets. Bonus washer and dryer included! Inside features also include a dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, and AC. Detached garage and the pool are located only steps away from the front door. Won\'t last long! Conveniently located near Buckley AFB, DIA, E-470 and Southlands. Located in Arapahoe County.



Water and trash are included.



**** This is a 6-month lease ****



Small dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.



IMPORTANT: ONLY Applications that are complete will be considered and all applications fees are non-refundable.



For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com.



