All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18836 E. Linvale Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18836 E. Linvale Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

18836 E. Linvale Place

18836 East Linvale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

18836 East Linvale Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA Home on Corner Lot Features New Flooring Throughout! EZ Access E470 & Buckley AFB! Cherry Creek School District. - Welcome to Seven Hills at Creekside! Beautiful Corner Lot Home Features 3 Beds and 2 Baths located just minutes from Buckley and E-470! New Flooring Throughout! Kitchen Features Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Including New Refrigerator and Eat-In Dining Area! Open Living Area with Gas Fireplace! Master Bedroom Features Walk-In Closet and Updated Master Bathroom! Large Laundry Room/Mud Room just off Garage with a Full Sized Closet for Extra Storage! Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups Only. Attached 2 Car Garage. Over 1500 Finished Sq Ft! Cherry Creek School District. Unfinished Basement.

Trash service included! Available NOW! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

Owner would prefer no pets. Dogs and Cats Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Monthly Pet Rent.

You Will Not be Disappointed!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Wonderful Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
630 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
Renter's Insurance Required.

This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE5929358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18836 E. Linvale Place have any available units?
18836 E. Linvale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18836 E. Linvale Place have?
Some of 18836 E. Linvale Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18836 E. Linvale Place currently offering any rent specials?
18836 E. Linvale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18836 E. Linvale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18836 E. Linvale Place is pet friendly.
Does 18836 E. Linvale Place offer parking?
Yes, 18836 E. Linvale Place offers parking.
Does 18836 E. Linvale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18836 E. Linvale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18836 E. Linvale Place have a pool?
No, 18836 E. Linvale Place does not have a pool.
Does 18836 E. Linvale Place have accessible units?
No, 18836 E. Linvale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18836 E. Linvale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18836 E. Linvale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAurora 2 Bedroom Apartments
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Apartments
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College