18836 E. Linvale Place

Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA Home on Corner Lot Features New Flooring Throughout! EZ Access E470 & Buckley AFB! Cherry Creek School District. - Welcome to Seven Hills at Creekside! Beautiful Corner Lot Home Features 3 Beds and 2 Baths located just minutes from Buckley and E-470! New Flooring Throughout! Kitchen Features Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Including New Refrigerator and Eat-In Dining Area! Open Living Area with Gas Fireplace! Master Bedroom Features Walk-In Closet and Updated Master Bathroom! Large Laundry Room/Mud Room just off Garage with a Full Sized Closet for Extra Storage! Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups Only. Attached 2 Car Garage. Over 1500 Finished Sq Ft! Cherry Creek School District. Unfinished Basement.



Trash service included! Available NOW! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!



Owner would prefer no pets. Dogs and Cats Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Monthly Pet Rent.



You Will Not be Disappointed!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Wonderful Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

630 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Renter's Insurance Required.



