1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1

1856 South Ensenada Street · No Longer Available
Location

1856 South Ensenada Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Your family will love this charming home. This home features a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, upgraded appliances and an adjacent breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and feature large windows to let in natural light, creating an inviting space to relax at the end of a long day. The fenced backyard offers a great patio for entertaining friends and family. This home is also equipped with an optional key-less entry and washer/dryer hookups. If this is your dream home, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 have any available units?
1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 have?
Some of 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 offers parking.
Does 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 have a pool?
No, 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 have accessible units?
No, 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1 has units with dishwashers.

