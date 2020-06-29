1856 Ensenada St Lemon Grove CA 91945 Unit: 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Your family will love this charming home. This home features a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, upgraded appliances and an adjacent breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and feature large windows to let in natural light, creating an inviting space to relax at the end of a long day. The fenced backyard offers a great patio for entertaining friends and family. This home is also equipped with an optional key-less entry and washer/dryer hookups. If this is your dream home, apply online today!