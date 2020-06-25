1830 S Pitkin Cir A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

SPACIOUS 1 BED 1 BATH CONDO WITH LAUNDRY IN UNIT! - Property Id: 108276



This large 1 bed/1 bath condo for rent has a balcony, is ground level for easy move in, and has a washer and dryer in the unit. Carpets have been freshly cleaned and it's ready for move in. Includes: Grounds Maintenance, Community Pool, Exterior Maintenance (Including

Roof), Tennis Courts, Trash Removal, Water. Great location for work and play in Aurora!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108276

Property Id 108276



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4786134)