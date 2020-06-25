All apartments in Aurora
1830 S Pitkin Cir A
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1830 S Pitkin Cir A

1830 South Pitkin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1830 South Pitkin Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
SPACIOUS 1 BED 1 BATH CONDO WITH LAUNDRY IN UNIT! - Property Id: 108276

This large 1 bed/1 bath condo for rent has a balcony, is ground level for easy move in, and has a washer and dryer in the unit. Carpets have been freshly cleaned and it's ready for move in. Includes: Grounds Maintenance, Community Pool, Exterior Maintenance (Including
Roof), Tennis Courts, Trash Removal, Water. Great location for work and play in Aurora!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108276
Property Id 108276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4786134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 S Pitkin Cir A have any available units?
1830 S Pitkin Cir A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 S Pitkin Cir A have?
Some of 1830 S Pitkin Cir A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 S Pitkin Cir A currently offering any rent specials?
1830 S Pitkin Cir A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 S Pitkin Cir A pet-friendly?
No, 1830 S Pitkin Cir A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1830 S Pitkin Cir A offer parking?
No, 1830 S Pitkin Cir A does not offer parking.
Does 1830 S Pitkin Cir A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 S Pitkin Cir A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 S Pitkin Cir A have a pool?
Yes, 1830 S Pitkin Cir A has a pool.
Does 1830 S Pitkin Cir A have accessible units?
No, 1830 S Pitkin Cir A does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 S Pitkin Cir A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 S Pitkin Cir A has units with dishwashers.
