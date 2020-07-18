Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool

18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 Available 08/09/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath Condo!!! - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath 2nd level Condo in the Robinwood neighborhood. This home features large bedrooms, and tons of space, this unit is ready for move-in August 9th. Boasting a full set of appliances, the kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of counter space. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room which is rounded off by a wood-burning red brick fireplace and a balcony. Wait until you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features a giant closet and private bathroom with shower and shelving.



Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, Pool Access, and Dedicated Parking. Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, and numerous RTD routes.



Section 8 welcome



(RLNE5902646)