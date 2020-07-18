All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 18 2020

18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202

18155 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18155 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 Available 08/09/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath Condo!!! - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath 2nd level Condo in the Robinwood neighborhood. This home features large bedrooms, and tons of space, this unit is ready for move-in August 9th. Boasting a full set of appliances, the kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of counter space. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room which is rounded off by a wood-burning red brick fireplace and a balcony. Wait until you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features a giant closet and private bathroom with shower and shelving.

Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, Pool Access, and Dedicated Parking. Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, and numerous RTD routes.

Section 8 welcome

Call today this condo will not last!
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

(RLNE5902646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 have any available units?
18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 have?
Some of 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 is pet friendly.
Does 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 offer parking?
Yes, 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 offers parking.
Does 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 have a pool?
Yes, 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 has a pool.
Does 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 have accessible units?
No, 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
