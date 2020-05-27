All apartments in Aurora
18091 E Kentucky Ave
18091 E Kentucky Ave

18091 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18091 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Newly remodeled condo - Property Id: 116151

Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath condo with one car garage and two reserved parking spaces, new stainless appliances in kitchen and new washer and dryer in unit. Electric fireplace that heats the living room on chilly winter evenings. All new flooring throughout,new low e windows through out, water and trash are free. Vouchers accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116151
Property Id 116151

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5710891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18091 E Kentucky Ave have any available units?
18091 E Kentucky Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18091 E Kentucky Ave have?
Some of 18091 E Kentucky Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18091 E Kentucky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18091 E Kentucky Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18091 E Kentucky Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18091 E Kentucky Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18091 E Kentucky Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18091 E Kentucky Ave offers parking.
Does 18091 E Kentucky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18091 E Kentucky Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18091 E Kentucky Ave have a pool?
No, 18091 E Kentucky Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18091 E Kentucky Ave have accessible units?
No, 18091 E Kentucky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18091 E Kentucky Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18091 E Kentucky Ave has units with dishwashers.
