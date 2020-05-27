18091 E Kentucky Ave

Amenities

Available 06/01/20



Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath condo with one car garage and two reserved parking spaces, new stainless appliances in kitchen and new washer and dryer in unit. Electric fireplace that heats the living room on chilly winter evenings. All new flooring throughout,new low e windows through out, water and trash are free. Vouchers accepted.

No Dogs Allowed



