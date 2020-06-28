17888 East Cornell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the desirable SE Aurora, this charming Tri Level home offers three spacious bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. Newly renovated, this home features all new flooring throughout, freshly painted inside and out, newly landscaped front and back yard, and new windows will be installed shortly. The newly tiled fireplace with gas insert is the centerpiece of living room and ideal for those cold Colorado nights. Enjoy a splash of sunlight from every window and relax surrounded by the charm of this great home!



Amenities include: laundry hookups, attached one car garage with additional off street parking, new energy efficient windows, sprinkler system for easy maintenance and a phenomenal location, walking distance to shopping and bus stops!



Rent: $1995

Deposit: $1995

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pets OK with Pet rent - $35/pet/month+$250 Deposit(Breed restrictions apply and no more than 40 pounds per pet)

Utilities: All tenant paid