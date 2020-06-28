All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:31 AM

17888 East Cornell Drive

17888 East Cornell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17888 East Cornell Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the desirable SE Aurora, this charming Tri Level home offers three spacious bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. Newly renovated, this home features all new flooring throughout, freshly painted inside and out, newly landscaped front and back yard, and new windows will be installed shortly. The newly tiled fireplace with gas insert is the centerpiece of living room and ideal for those cold Colorado nights. Enjoy a splash of sunlight from every window and relax surrounded by the charm of this great home!

Amenities include: laundry hookups, attached one car garage with additional off street parking, new energy efficient windows, sprinkler system for easy maintenance and a phenomenal location, walking distance to shopping and bus stops!

Rent: $1995
Deposit: $1995
Lease Term: 12 Months
Pets OK with Pet rent - $35/pet/month+$250 Deposit(Breed restrictions apply and no more than 40 pounds per pet)
Utilities: All tenant paid

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17888 East Cornell Drive have any available units?
17888 East Cornell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17888 East Cornell Drive have?
Some of 17888 East Cornell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17888 East Cornell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17888 East Cornell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17888 East Cornell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17888 East Cornell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17888 East Cornell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17888 East Cornell Drive offers parking.
Does 17888 East Cornell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17888 East Cornell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17888 East Cornell Drive have a pool?
No, 17888 East Cornell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17888 East Cornell Drive have accessible units?
No, 17888 East Cornell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17888 East Cornell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17888 East Cornell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
