17832 East Purdue Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17832 East Purdue Place

17832 East Purdue Place · No Longer Available
Location

17832 East Purdue Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17832 East Purdue Place Available 03/31/19 Newly Updated Home in highly desired Cherry Creek 5 school district! - Gorgeous, newly updated home in the highly desired Cherry Creek 5 school district! Open kitchen with granite counter tops, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful tile backsplash. Stone, gas fireplace is a stunning statement in the living room. This home has been touched with so many beautiful upgrades in gorgeous colors suited to anyone's taste. Wonderful view of the rolling hills from the covered back patio. Do not miss this property, it will not last!!

Call or Text us! 303-718-6285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

