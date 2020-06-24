All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:54 AM

1751 Florence St

1751 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1751 Florence Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss an opportunity for a freshly remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood. This house has new carpet and flooring throughout the whole home. The appliances are new with the exception of the refrigerator which is only 1 year old. Along with the renovations the owner has already done, he will be replacing three windows and is planning on refinishing the backyard patio. Washer and Dryer are included. There is an unfinished basement. The yards and landscape are in excellent shape and will be maintained by the owner, as well as the watering costs. Tenant will pay the water bill for inside the home which according to owner is usually about $35 per month. Other utilities will need to be paid by the tenant. There is a detached garage that comes with the house. There are many nearby amenities including malls, shopping, many restaurants and entertainment spots. Located minutes from I-70. Pets are allowed for no extra monthly cost. If you have a dog over 60 pounds, an additional $250 pet deposit is required. The owner will be taking over the management of the property after the lease is signed.

Qualifications to lease are as follows...

There will be a $1,000 security deposit due at signing.

First and last months rent due at lease signing.

Tenants will need to pass the screening criteria which includes credit check, Income verification, Eviction History, Criminal background check, and reference verification.

Please reach out to us for questions or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 Florence St have any available units?
1751 Florence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 Florence St have?
Some of 1751 Florence St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 Florence St currently offering any rent specials?
1751 Florence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 Florence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1751 Florence St is pet friendly.
Does 1751 Florence St offer parking?
Yes, 1751 Florence St offers parking.
Does 1751 Florence St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1751 Florence St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 Florence St have a pool?
No, 1751 Florence St does not have a pool.
Does 1751 Florence St have accessible units?
No, 1751 Florence St does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 Florence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 Florence St has units with dishwashers.
