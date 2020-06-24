1751 Florence St

Amenities

Don't miss an opportunity for a freshly remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood. This house has new carpet and flooring throughout the whole home. The appliances are new with the exception of the refrigerator which is only 1 year old. Along with the renovations the owner has already done, he will be replacing three windows and is planning on refinishing the backyard patio. Washer and Dryer are included. There is an unfinished basement. The yards and landscape are in excellent shape and will be maintained by the owner, as well as the watering costs. Tenant will pay the water bill for inside the home which according to owner is usually about $35 per month. Other utilities will need to be paid by the tenant. There is a detached garage that comes with the house. There are many nearby amenities including malls, shopping, many restaurants and entertainment spots. Located minutes from I-70. Pets are allowed for no extra monthly cost. If you have a dog over 60 pounds, an additional $250 pet deposit is required. The owner will be taking over the management of the property after the lease is signed.



Qualifications to lease are as follows...



There will be a $1,000 security deposit due at signing.



First and last months rent due at lease signing.



Tenants will need to pass the screening criteria which includes credit check, Income verification, Eviction History, Criminal background check, and reference verification.



Please reach out to us for questions or to schedule a showing.