All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1727 Alton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1727 Alton Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1727 Alton Street

1727 Alton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1727 Alton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1727 Alton Street Available 05/01/19 Darling, 1 Bed/1 Bath Unit in Side-By-Side Triplex with Garage! Available Now! - Darling 1bed/1bath unit close to everything. This is a rare side-by-side triplex with a three-car garage (each unit has a private parking bay and additional storage) and oversized lot. The property is near Stapleton, Anschutz Medical Center, Stanley Market Fitzsimmons and VA Medical Centers as well as the CU School of Public Health. Located on a quiet street but with easy access 70, 225 and Lightrail. The property has recent updates and is clean and well-kept. The kitchen is bright, airy and spacious. The unit opens to the large, well-maintained yard with sprinkler system. There are also several nearby parks, restaurants and large grocery chains for your convenience. Electric/gas metered separately. Water/trash covered with rent.
Don't miss this opportunity! There are two units available! Grab a friend and be neighbors! Pet negotiable.
Contact Fox Property Management or Ryan Slaughter at 719-232-3810.

(RLNE4847686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Alton Street have any available units?
1727 Alton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Alton Street have?
Some of 1727 Alton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Alton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Alton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Alton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Alton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Alton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Alton Street offers parking.
Does 1727 Alton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Alton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Alton Street have a pool?
No, 1727 Alton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Alton Street have accessible units?
No, 1727 Alton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Alton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Alton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College