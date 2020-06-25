Amenities

1727 Alton Street Available 05/01/19 Darling, 1 Bed/1 Bath Unit in Side-By-Side Triplex with Garage! Available Now! - Darling 1bed/1bath unit close to everything. This is a rare side-by-side triplex with a three-car garage (each unit has a private parking bay and additional storage) and oversized lot. The property is near Stapleton, Anschutz Medical Center, Stanley Market Fitzsimmons and VA Medical Centers as well as the CU School of Public Health. Located on a quiet street but with easy access 70, 225 and Lightrail. The property has recent updates and is clean and well-kept. The kitchen is bright, airy and spacious. The unit opens to the large, well-maintained yard with sprinkler system. There are also several nearby parks, restaurants and large grocery chains for your convenience. Electric/gas metered separately. Water/trash covered with rent.

Don't miss this opportunity! There are two units available! Grab a friend and be neighbors! Pet negotiable.

Contact Fox Property Management or Ryan Slaughter at 719-232-3810.



(RLNE4847686)