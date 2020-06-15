All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17218 E Bethany Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17218 E Bethany Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

17218 E Bethany Cir

17218 East Bethany Circle · (720) 908-6279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17218 East Bethany Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 17218 E Bethany Cir · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2626 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Huge 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch-Style Aurora Home! - Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch-Style Aurora Home!

This beautiful home in Aurora located near E Yale and S Buckley will be available the first week of June! A short walk to neighborhood schools and beautiful Eldorado Park, with quick access to shopping at Buckley Square! This 2600 sq. ft home comes with 4 conforming bedrooms, 1 non-conforming garden-level basement bedroom and 3 bathrooms, all with newer paint and carpeting! The home also includes a living room, dining room and over-sized recreation room, with a fully-finished basement for plenty of extra space.The kitchen comes complete with cherry cabinets and newer appliances: fridge, self-cleaning electric range, and dishwasher. The home also includes electric washer/dryer hookups in a huge finished laundry room, with folding table and lots of extra storage. A gas fireplace on the main level will warm the chilliest of winter nights! There is an attached 2-car garage with a work bench, a covered patio, and treed backyard that comes fully fenced! The spacious lawn is also equipped with a sprinkler system installed to make sure the lawn grows beautifully!

Brand new central AC being installed this month!
Laundry Hook ups!
Updated photos coming soon!

Application is $35/adult

Rent: $2395/mo
Security Deposit: $2395 for well qualified tenants
Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Renters Insurance Required

One dog allowed, no cats.
$250 pet fee
$50/mo pet rent

Please contact Katherine 720-908-6279 or Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4868731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17218 E Bethany Cir have any available units?
17218 E Bethany Cir has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17218 E Bethany Cir have?
Some of 17218 E Bethany Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17218 E Bethany Cir currently offering any rent specials?
17218 E Bethany Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17218 E Bethany Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 17218 E Bethany Cir is pet friendly.
Does 17218 E Bethany Cir offer parking?
Yes, 17218 E Bethany Cir does offer parking.
Does 17218 E Bethany Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17218 E Bethany Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17218 E Bethany Cir have a pool?
No, 17218 E Bethany Cir does not have a pool.
Does 17218 E Bethany Cir have accessible units?
No, 17218 E Bethany Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 17218 E Bethany Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17218 E Bethany Cir has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17218 E Bethany Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity