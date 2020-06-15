17218 E Bethany Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Huge 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch-Style Aurora Home! - Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch-Style Aurora Home!



This beautiful home in Aurora located near E Yale and S Buckley will be available the first week of June! A short walk to neighborhood schools and beautiful Eldorado Park, with quick access to shopping at Buckley Square! This 2600 sq. ft home comes with 4 conforming bedrooms, 1 non-conforming garden-level basement bedroom and 3 bathrooms, all with newer paint and carpeting! The home also includes a living room, dining room and over-sized recreation room, with a fully-finished basement for plenty of extra space.The kitchen comes complete with cherry cabinets and newer appliances: fridge, self-cleaning electric range, and dishwasher. The home also includes electric washer/dryer hookups in a huge finished laundry room, with folding table and lots of extra storage. A gas fireplace on the main level will warm the chilliest of winter nights! There is an attached 2-car garage with a work bench, a covered patio, and treed backyard that comes fully fenced! The spacious lawn is also equipped with a sprinkler system installed to make sure the lawn grows beautifully!



Brand new central AC being installed this month!

Laundry Hook ups!

Updated photos coming soon!



Application is $35/adult



Rent: $2395/mo

Security Deposit: $2395 for well qualified tenants

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Renters Insurance Required



One dog allowed, no cats.

$250 pet fee

$50/mo pet rent



Please contact Katherine 720-908-6279 or Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4868731)