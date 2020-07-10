All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17102 E. Baltic Drive C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17102 E. Baltic Drive C
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

17102 E. Baltic Drive C

17102 Baltic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17102 Baltic Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely remodeled Condo with loft! - Property Id: 77810

Don't be left out! This beautiful condo has been totally redone and includes an oversize one car garage! Within walking distance of Grocery and dining. Easy access to Public Transportation and bike trails also! Newer paint and carpet. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large living room has fireplace and door to the fenced in patio. The upstairs includes a spacious loft, bedroom and master bath. Only $1400 month. Pets ok with deposit and owners permission. We look for tenants with a combined income of 3x rent. Call for a showing today. Application fee applied towards first months rent when you qualify!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77810
Property Id 77810

(RLNE5821776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17102 E. Baltic Drive C have any available units?
17102 E. Baltic Drive C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17102 E. Baltic Drive C have?
Some of 17102 E. Baltic Drive C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17102 E. Baltic Drive C currently offering any rent specials?
17102 E. Baltic Drive C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17102 E. Baltic Drive C pet-friendly?
Yes, 17102 E. Baltic Drive C is pet friendly.
Does 17102 E. Baltic Drive C offer parking?
Yes, 17102 E. Baltic Drive C offers parking.
Does 17102 E. Baltic Drive C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17102 E. Baltic Drive C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17102 E. Baltic Drive C have a pool?
No, 17102 E. Baltic Drive C does not have a pool.
Does 17102 E. Baltic Drive C have accessible units?
No, 17102 E. Baltic Drive C does not have accessible units.
Does 17102 E. Baltic Drive C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17102 E. Baltic Drive C has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College