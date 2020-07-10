17102 E. Baltic Drive C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely remodeled Condo with loft! - Property Id: 77810



Don't be left out! This beautiful condo has been totally redone and includes an oversize one car garage! Within walking distance of Grocery and dining. Easy access to Public Transportation and bike trails also! Newer paint and carpet. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large living room has fireplace and door to the fenced in patio. The upstairs includes a spacious loft, bedroom and master bath. Only $1400 month. Pets ok with deposit and owners permission. We look for tenants with a combined income of 3x rent. Call for a showing today. Application fee applied towards first months rent when you qualify!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77810

Property Id 77810



(RLNE5821776)