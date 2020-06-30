17074 E Tennessee Drive Unit 106

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!! Updated 1 Bed Condo in Aurora!!!! - Do not miss this Awesome Opportunity!!! Great location in Aurora! Nicely updated unit with loads of light and spacious layout!! New floors, appliances and paint throughout. Washer/Dryer included. Walk in closet in bedroom and secluded patio for enjoying the fresh air! Reserved parking spot, too! Come take a look today! Convenient to Coffee or Shopping. Close to Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora Town Center, Anschutz Medical Campus, I-225, E-470, restaurants and more. Move In Ready NOW!!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



*Security Deposit-One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit - $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE5347112)