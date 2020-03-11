All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 22 2019

1701 Lima Street

1701 Lima Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Lima Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 5 bd 2 ba near the Anschutz medical campus - Beautiful remodeled 5 bd 2 ba near Anshcutz medical campus on a corner lot. You'll love cooking in the bright kitchen with updated appliances, new backsplash, and all the counter space. Hardwood floors through out the first floor. Basement with a spacious family room. Detached garage. Covered back patio and zero scape yard perfect for spending more time with the family. Close to shopping, grocery, medical, golf, and public transportation.

-washer/dryer
-central air
-new appliances
-hardwood floors
-privacy fenced yard
-detached garage
-covered patio

Rental Terms
Rent: $2195
Deposit: $2195
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month
Sorry, no cats

Applications available online for your convenience. Please email or text for more information today!

dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4994472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Lima Street have any available units?
1701 Lima Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Lima Street have?
Some of 1701 Lima Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Lima Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Lima Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Lima Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Lima Street is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Lima Street offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Lima Street offers parking.
Does 1701 Lima Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Lima Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Lima Street have a pool?
No, 1701 Lima Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Lima Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 Lima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Lima Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Lima Street does not have units with dishwashers.
