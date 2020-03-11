1701 Lima Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 5 bd 2 ba near the Anschutz medical campus - Beautiful remodeled 5 bd 2 ba near Anshcutz medical campus on a corner lot. You'll love cooking in the bright kitchen with updated appliances, new backsplash, and all the counter space. Hardwood floors through out the first floor. Basement with a spacious family room. Detached garage. Covered back patio and zero scape yard perfect for spending more time with the family. Close to shopping, grocery, medical, golf, and public transportation.



-washer/dryer

-central air

-new appliances

-hardwood floors

-privacy fenced yard

-detached garage

-covered patio



Rental Terms

Rent: $2195

Deposit: $2195

Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Sorry, no cats



Applications available online for your convenience. Please email or text for more information today!



dave.wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4994472)