Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

17004 E Tennessee #210 Available 12/02/19 Cute Condo In Aurora !!!! - Located in the Wind Creek Condos in Aurora it is a great 1 Bed, 1 Bath second level condo that is ready for immediate move in!! Unit features fresh paint, new carpet and vinyl, large bedroom, fireplace, and a large patio.



The galley style kitchen features numerous cabinets, tons of counter space, and plenty of natural light. Call, text, or email me today for more information. This home is currently occupied. $50 extra per month to cover water, sewer and trash.



Call Today for your showing!!!

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



