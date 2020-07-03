All apartments in Aurora
17004 E Tennessee #210
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

17004 E Tennessee #210

17004 E Tennessee Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17004 E Tennessee Dr, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
17004 E Tennessee #210 Available 12/02/19 Cute Condo In Aurora !!!! - Located in the Wind Creek Condos in Aurora it is a great 1 Bed, 1 Bath second level condo that is ready for immediate move in!! Unit features fresh paint, new carpet and vinyl, large bedroom, fireplace, and a large patio.

The galley style kitchen features numerous cabinets, tons of counter space, and plenty of natural light. Call, text, or email me today for more information. This home is currently occupied. $50 extra per month to cover water, sewer and trash.

Call Today for your showing!!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5348495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

