Aurora, CO
17003 East Tennessee Drive
17003 East Tennessee Drive

17003 East Tennessee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17003 East Tennessee Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Wind Creek Condominiums will welcome you with 870 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all BRAND NEW stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, new carpet, new LED lighting throughout, washer and dryer in unit, and cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the weather of Colorado from the roof top balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Mountain View Park. Also nearby are AMF Aurora Lanes, Starbucks, Panorama Park, Aurora Highlands Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Arkansas Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Gateway High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17003 East Tennessee Drive have any available units?
17003 East Tennessee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17003 East Tennessee Drive have?
Some of 17003 East Tennessee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17003 East Tennessee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17003 East Tennessee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17003 East Tennessee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17003 East Tennessee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 17003 East Tennessee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17003 East Tennessee Drive offers parking.
Does 17003 East Tennessee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17003 East Tennessee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17003 East Tennessee Drive have a pool?
No, 17003 East Tennessee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17003 East Tennessee Drive have accessible units?
No, 17003 East Tennessee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17003 East Tennessee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17003 East Tennessee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
