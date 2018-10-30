17003 East Tennessee Drive

Amenities

This beautiful renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Wind Creek Condominiums will welcome you with 870 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all BRAND NEW stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, new carpet, new LED lighting throughout, washer and dryer in unit, and cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the weather of Colorado from the roof top balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Mountain View Park. Also nearby are AMF Aurora Lanes, Starbucks, Panorama Park, Aurora Highlands Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Arkansas Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Gateway High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



