Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Second story unit with several upgrades. Clean and lots of natural light and hardwood floors. Lots of closet space leaves lots of space to live comfortably. Monthly $50 Utility share covers heat, water and trash. Only blocks from Fitzsimons, University hospital, Children's and city parks.

Paris St. Apts. sits on a corner lot with off street parking. It is located within walking distance to University Hospital, CU Ancschutz Medical Campus and Fitzsimons Park. Laundry Room onsite.