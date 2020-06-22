All apartments in Aurora
16846 E Kenyon Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

16846 E Kenyon Dr

16846 East Kenyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16846 East Kenyon Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house. Fantastic ranch style home in the friendly and quiet Mission Viejo neighborhood. This home boasts 2,720 square feet. Very spacious living room, kitchen has nice hardwood flooring. Evaporative cooling system. Basement level is finished and has a wet bar area as well as a chimney, very spacious and can easily be turned into a living space. Easy access to the I-225 and E-470. Just a few minutes away from Mission Viejo Park and Meadowood Park with plenty of hiking and biking trails. A variety of delicious food options are just a few minutes drive away.

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16846 E Kenyon Dr have any available units?
16846 E Kenyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16846 E Kenyon Dr have?
Some of 16846 E Kenyon Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16846 E Kenyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16846 E Kenyon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16846 E Kenyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16846 E Kenyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16846 E Kenyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16846 E Kenyon Dr does offer parking.
Does 16846 E Kenyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16846 E Kenyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16846 E Kenyon Dr have a pool?
No, 16846 E Kenyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16846 E Kenyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 16846 E Kenyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16846 E Kenyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16846 E Kenyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
