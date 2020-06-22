16846 E Kenyon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house. Fantastic ranch style home in the friendly and quiet Mission Viejo neighborhood. This home boasts 2,720 square feet. Very spacious living room, kitchen has nice hardwood flooring. Evaporative cooling system. Basement level is finished and has a wet bar area as well as a chimney, very spacious and can easily be turned into a living space. Easy access to the I-225 and E-470. Just a few minutes away from Mission Viejo Park and Meadowood Park with plenty of hiking and biking trails. A variety of delicious food options are just a few minutes drive away.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds