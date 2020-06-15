All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 16788 East Mansfield Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

Location

16788 East Mansfield Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You'll Love This Corner Lot Home! Great Location, Open Floor Plan and Two Car Garage. Newer floors, Fireplace and a Newer trex Deck, fenced in yard, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Master Suite! Washer and Dryer included! Call or Email to Set Up a Showing!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16788 East Mansfield Circle have any available units?
16788 East Mansfield Circle has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16788 East Mansfield Circle have?
Some of 16788 East Mansfield Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16788 East Mansfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16788 East Mansfield Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16788 East Mansfield Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16788 East Mansfield Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16788 East Mansfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16788 East Mansfield Circle does offer parking.
Does 16788 East Mansfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16788 East Mansfield Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16788 East Mansfield Circle have a pool?
No, 16788 East Mansfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16788 East Mansfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 16788 East Mansfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16788 East Mansfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16788 East Mansfield Circle has units with dishwashers.
