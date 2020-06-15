16788 East Mansfield Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

You'll Love This Corner Lot Home! Great Location, Open Floor Plan and Two Car Garage. Newer floors, Fireplace and a Newer trex Deck, fenced in yard, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Master Suite! Washer and Dryer included! Call or Email to Set Up a Showing!!!

