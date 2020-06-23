All apartments in Aurora
16499 E 13th Plaza
16499 E 13th Plaza

16499 East 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16499 East 13th Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available now. Clean 2 bed 1 bath. Brand new paint and carpet. Wood look flooring. Upper unit. Washer/Dryer hookups. The larger bedroom has a walk-in closet. Fenced in backyard. Wall A/C and attic fan. Nearby: Hinkley High, Lardeo Elementry School, and Norfolk Glen Park and open space with trails, Chambers Shopping Center. Quick access to 225, E470 and 70. Security deposit equal to 1 months rent. One dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis w/ deposit and owner approval. Application Fee $55 per adult (18+). Admin Fee $150. Credit score of 600+, and clean rental history. Showing by appointment only. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16499 E 13th Plaza have any available units?
16499 E 13th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16499 E 13th Plaza have?
Some of 16499 E 13th Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16499 E 13th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
16499 E 13th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16499 E 13th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 16499 E 13th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 16499 E 13th Plaza offer parking?
No, 16499 E 13th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 16499 E 13th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16499 E 13th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16499 E 13th Plaza have a pool?
No, 16499 E 13th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 16499 E 13th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 16499 E 13th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 16499 E 13th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 16499 E 13th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
