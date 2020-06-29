16390 E Bates Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PICTURES COMING SOON!!! Welcome home to this low maintenance, well cared for ranch, backing up to open space and a creek. Beautiful park and recreation center nearby. Open concept living, with a huge basement ready for your touch! 3 bedrooms upstairs, with full bath. Basement has rough in plumbing, backyard includes a large shed, 18 month old sprinkler system and front yard is xeriscaped. Additional features include roof being replaced in 2014 and partly replaced in 2017 after hail storm, garage door opener is 3 years old, basement handrail was reset, a new thermostat has been put in and new paint throughout the main level.