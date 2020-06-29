All apartments in Aurora
16390 E Bates Dr

16390 East Bates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16390 East Bates Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
PICTURES COMING SOON!!! Welcome home to this low maintenance, well cared for ranch, backing up to open space and a creek. Beautiful park and recreation center nearby. Open concept living, with a huge basement ready for your touch! 3 bedrooms upstairs, with full bath. Basement has rough in plumbing, backyard includes a large shed, 18 month old sprinkler system and front yard is xeriscaped. Additional features include roof being replaced in 2014 and partly replaced in 2017 after hail storm, garage door opener is 3 years old, basement handrail was reset, a new thermostat has been put in and new paint throughout the main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16390 E Bates Dr have any available units?
16390 E Bates Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16390 E Bates Dr have?
Some of 16390 E Bates Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16390 E Bates Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16390 E Bates Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16390 E Bates Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16390 E Bates Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16390 E Bates Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16390 E Bates Dr offers parking.
Does 16390 E Bates Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16390 E Bates Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16390 E Bates Dr have a pool?
No, 16390 E Bates Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16390 E Bates Dr have accessible units?
No, 16390 E Bates Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16390 E Bates Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16390 E Bates Dr has units with dishwashers.
