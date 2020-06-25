All apartments in Aurora
16365 E Rice Place Unit A

16365 East Rice Place · No Longer Available
Location

16365 East Rice Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Cute Condo right off Quincy and Buckley! A must see!!! Available Now. - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath condo located very close to Buckley and Quincy. This home has many features from the 1 car attached garage to the cute side patio and let's not forget about the cozy gas fireplace! Additional features include upgraded kitchen, wood flooring, 3 nice sized bedrooms and to top it off, no front yard maintenance! The HOA handles this. This home is a must see, so schedule an appointment today!

Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.

No Pets.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2708040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16365 E Rice Place Unit A have any available units?
16365 E Rice Place Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16365 E Rice Place Unit A have?
Some of 16365 E Rice Place Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16365 E Rice Place Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
16365 E Rice Place Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16365 E Rice Place Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 16365 E Rice Place Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 16365 E Rice Place Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 16365 E Rice Place Unit A offers parking.
Does 16365 E Rice Place Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16365 E Rice Place Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16365 E Rice Place Unit A have a pool?
No, 16365 E Rice Place Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 16365 E Rice Place Unit A have accessible units?
No, 16365 E Rice Place Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 16365 E Rice Place Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 16365 E Rice Place Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
