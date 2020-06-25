16365 E Rice Place Unit A

Amenities

Cute Condo right off Quincy and Buckley! A must see!!! Available Now. - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath condo located very close to Buckley and Quincy. This home has many features from the 1 car attached garage to the cute side patio and let's not forget about the cozy gas fireplace! Additional features include upgraded kitchen, wood flooring, 3 nice sized bedrooms and to top it off, no front yard maintenance! The HOA handles this. This home is a must see, so schedule an appointment today!



Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.



No Pets.



No Cats Allowed



