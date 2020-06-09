Amenities

16298 E Purdue Place Available 07/08/19 Nice Home! Newer Carpet, Paint And Windows!! CC Schools - Welcome to Quincy Creek! Location, Location, Location!! You dont want to miss this very functional and well-priced home located close Buckley Air Force Base and Shopping!! Cherry Creek School district. This 3 bedroom home offers 2.5 Full Baths! All updated inside! New Carpet, Paint and Windows!! Living and dining areas also! Over 1500 Finished Sq. Ft!! Check out the large back yard! Cool Air Conditioning. All Kitchen Appliances! Two car garage! Corner Lot and Open floor Plan!! For more info please call Stuart 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



