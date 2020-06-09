All apartments in Aurora
16298 E Purdue Place
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

16298 E Purdue Place

16298 East Purdue Place · No Longer Available
Location

16298 East Purdue Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16298 E Purdue Place Available 07/08/19 Nice Home! Newer Carpet, Paint And Windows!! CC Schools - Welcome to Quincy Creek! Location, Location, Location!! You dont want to miss this very functional and well-priced home located close Buckley Air Force Base and Shopping!! Cherry Creek School district. This 3 bedroom home offers 2.5 Full Baths! All updated inside! New Carpet, Paint and Windows!! Living and dining areas also! Over 1500 Finished Sq. Ft!! Check out the large back yard! Cool Air Conditioning. All Kitchen Appliances! Two car garage! Corner Lot and Open floor Plan!! For more info please call Stuart 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com

This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE2592155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

