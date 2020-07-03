All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

16201 E Dakota Place #A

16201 East Dakota Place · No Longer Available
Location

16201 East Dakota Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
1 Bed / 1 Bath Updated Townhome near Buckley !! - Spacious one bedroom townhouse with vaulted ceilings, skylight, and new windows streaming light throughout, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, loft bedroom and bathroom, and fenced backyard area creating outdoor living space. Big crawl space for extra storage. Unique barn door closet. There is a designated parking spot with a lot of guest parking. Great location, close to light rail, Buckley AFB, CU Medical, highway access, shopping, entertainment, open space and Highline Canal. HOA amenities include pool and tennis courts.

Call for a Showing Today!
(720) 474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5188208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16201 E Dakota Place #A have any available units?
16201 E Dakota Place #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16201 E Dakota Place #A have?
Some of 16201 E Dakota Place #A's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16201 E Dakota Place #A currently offering any rent specials?
16201 E Dakota Place #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16201 E Dakota Place #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 16201 E Dakota Place #A is pet friendly.
Does 16201 E Dakota Place #A offer parking?
Yes, 16201 E Dakota Place #A offers parking.
Does 16201 E Dakota Place #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16201 E Dakota Place #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16201 E Dakota Place #A have a pool?
Yes, 16201 E Dakota Place #A has a pool.
Does 16201 E Dakota Place #A have accessible units?
No, 16201 E Dakota Place #A does not have accessible units.
Does 16201 E Dakota Place #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 16201 E Dakota Place #A does not have units with dishwashers.

