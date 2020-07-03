16201 E Dakota Place #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking pet friendly tennis court

1 Bed / 1 Bath Updated Townhome near Buckley !! - Spacious one bedroom townhouse with vaulted ceilings, skylight, and new windows streaming light throughout, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, loft bedroom and bathroom, and fenced backyard area creating outdoor living space. Big crawl space for extra storage. Unique barn door closet. There is a designated parking spot with a lot of guest parking. Great location, close to light rail, Buckley AFB, CU Medical, highway access, shopping, entertainment, open space and Highline Canal. HOA amenities include pool and tennis courts.



(720) 474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5188208)