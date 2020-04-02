All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1617 Lansing St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1617 Lansing St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1617 Lansing St

1617 Lansing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1617 Lansing Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully Renovated Home Near Anschutz Campus - Property Id: 263577

This Fully-remodeled home comes with a finished basement has 4 bd and 2 bth and a Den to maximize the square footage to make you feel right at home.
It features a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

There is ample parking with room for 2-3 cars in the driveway, 3 cars in the alley, plus street parking.

This home is Walking distance from CU Anschutz Medical Campus on the beautiful Denver days and a quick drive on the snowy ones. Its 2 miles away from nearest light rail station and 2 blocks away from a bus stop. Quick access to I-70, I-225, and HW 36. Quick Drive to Stapelton, Northfield, downtown Denver and about 20 minutes to DIA.

Great home for Families, Doctors, Nurses, Residents, and Students at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus and Children's Hospital, as well as anyone looking for a great home in the greater Denver area.

Call this home yours today by scheduling a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263577
Property Id 263577

(RLNE5706458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Lansing St have any available units?
1617 Lansing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Lansing St have?
Some of 1617 Lansing St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Lansing St currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Lansing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Lansing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Lansing St is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Lansing St offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Lansing St offers parking.
Does 1617 Lansing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Lansing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Lansing St have a pool?
No, 1617 Lansing St does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Lansing St have accessible units?
No, 1617 Lansing St does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Lansing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Lansing St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College