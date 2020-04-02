1617 Lansing St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully Renovated Home Near Anschutz Campus - Property Id: 263577



This Fully-remodeled home comes with a finished basement has 4 bd and 2 bth and a Den to maximize the square footage to make you feel right at home.

It features a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.



There is ample parking with room for 2-3 cars in the driveway, 3 cars in the alley, plus street parking.



This home is Walking distance from CU Anschutz Medical Campus on the beautiful Denver days and a quick drive on the snowy ones. Its 2 miles away from nearest light rail station and 2 blocks away from a bus stop. Quick access to I-70, I-225, and HW 36. Quick Drive to Stapelton, Northfield, downtown Denver and about 20 minutes to DIA.



Great home for Families, Doctors, Nurses, Residents, and Students at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus and Children's Hospital, as well as anyone looking for a great home in the greater Denver area.



Call this home yours today by scheduling a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263577

Property Id 263577



(RLNE5706458)