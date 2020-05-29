16109 E Rice Pl Apt B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Large and bright townhome move in ready!



Three large bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. All freshly painted, light and bright. Laundry located upstairs.

Main floor with half bath, living room with gas fireplace and kitchen with brand new tile floor. Outside access from living room slider and kitchen door to wooden deck for grilling. Although dogs are allowed, back yard is not suitable for pets as it is very small.



One car attached garage with extended space for storage.



Tenant responsible for Gas, Electric, choice of internet/cable

Water, trash, sewer included in rent



Appliances included:

Refrigerator

Stove

Dishwasher

Built in microwave

Full size washer and dryer



Deposit is $1595. Max of 1 dog allowed with additional, refundable $350 pet deposit, no cats.



Application fee of $40 per person. Each person over 18 must submit to screening and be named on lease.