Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:44 AM

16109 E Rice Pl Apt B

16109 East Rice Place · No Longer Available
Location

16109 East Rice Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large and bright townhome move in ready!

Three large bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. All freshly painted, light and bright. Laundry located upstairs.
Main floor with half bath, living room with gas fireplace and kitchen with brand new tile floor. Outside access from living room slider and kitchen door to wooden deck for grilling. Although dogs are allowed, back yard is not suitable for pets as it is very small.

One car attached garage with extended space for storage.

Tenant responsible for Gas, Electric, choice of internet/cable
Water, trash, sewer included in rent

Appliances included:
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Built in microwave
Full size washer and dryer

Deposit is $1595. Max of 1 dog allowed with additional, refundable $350 pet deposit, no cats.

Application fee of $40 per person. Each person over 18 must submit to screening and be named on lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B have any available units?
16109 E Rice Pl Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B have?
Some of 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
16109 E Rice Pl Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B offers parking.
Does 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B have a pool?
No, 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B have accessible units?
No, 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16109 E Rice Pl Apt B has units with dishwashers.
