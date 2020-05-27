1592 Lansing Street

Amenities

1592 Lansing St, Aurora, CO 80010 - Available Now!



Check out this fresh remodel available now! New flooring and appliances throughout! This great layout has a large living room with secluded bedrooms in the back. Take a look at that beautiful wood flooring in the kitchen!



Be the first to live here after the remodel and stake your claim in a newly managed and owned building! Free parking spot included. This is a great location close to the medical centers, I-225, and a quick drive to the airport. Get it while it lasts!



Features:

- New flooring throughout!

- New paint!

- Close to medical centers!

- Shopping, parks, and airport close by!

- Free parking spot!

- Much more!



Rent: $1,195

Utilities: $65 flat fee/mo. for gas, water, trash, and sewer

Deposit: $1,195

Application: $35

Pets allowed (breed restrictions). $200 deposit + $20/month pet rent

Section 8 accepted!



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group.



Apply now! https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=6bb05711-7904-49b6-9649-dd42110318a3&source=Website



To schedule your showing call, text or email Derek Boone at: (615) 484-1259 or Derek.Boone@realatlas.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.