Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1592 Lansing Street

1592 N Lansing St · No Longer Available
Location

1592 N Lansing St, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1592 Lansing St, Aurora, CO 80010 - Available Now!

Check out this fresh remodel available now! New flooring and appliances throughout! This great layout has a large living room with secluded bedrooms in the back. Take a look at that beautiful wood flooring in the kitchen!

Be the first to live here after the remodel and stake your claim in a newly managed and owned building! Free parking spot included. This is a great location close to the medical centers, I-225, and a quick drive to the airport. Get it while it lasts!

Features:
- New flooring throughout!
- New paint!
- Close to medical centers!
- Shopping, parks, and airport close by!
- Free parking spot!
- Much more!

Rent: $1,195
Utilities: $65 flat fee/mo. for gas, water, trash, and sewer
Deposit: $1,195
Application: $35
Pets allowed (breed restrictions). $200 deposit + $20/month pet rent
Section 8 accepted!

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group.

Apply now! https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=6bb05711-7904-49b6-9649-dd42110318a3&source=Website

To schedule your showing call, text or email Derek Boone at: (615) 484-1259 or Derek.Boone@realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1592 Lansing Street have any available units?
1592 Lansing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1592 Lansing Street currently offering any rent specials?
1592 Lansing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1592 Lansing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1592 Lansing Street is pet friendly.
Does 1592 Lansing Street offer parking?
Yes, 1592 Lansing Street does offer parking.
Does 1592 Lansing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1592 Lansing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1592 Lansing Street have a pool?
No, 1592 Lansing Street does not have a pool.
Does 1592 Lansing Street have accessible units?
No, 1592 Lansing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1592 Lansing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1592 Lansing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1592 Lansing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1592 Lansing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
