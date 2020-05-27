1592 Lansing Street

Amenities
1592 Lansing St, Aurora, CO 80010 - Available Now!
Check out this fresh remodel available now! New flooring and appliances throughout! This great layout has a large living room with secluded bedrooms in the back. Take a look at that beautiful wood flooring in the kitchen!
Be the first to live here after the remodel and stake your claim in a newly managed and owned building! Free parking spot included. This is a great location close to the medical centers, I-225, and a quick drive to the airport. Get it while it lasts!
Features:
- New flooring throughout!
- New paint!
- Close to medical centers!
- Shopping, parks, and airport close by!
- Free parking spot!
- Much more!
Rent: $1,195
Utilities: $65 flat fee/mo. for gas, water, trash, and sewer
Deposit: $1,195
Application: $35
Pets allowed (breed restrictions). $200 deposit + $20/month pet rent
Section 8 accepted!
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group.
Apply now! https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=6bb05711-7904-49b6-9649-dd42110318a3&source=Website
To schedule your showing call, text or email Derek Boone at: (615) 484-1259 or Derek.Boone@realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.